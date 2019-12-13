THE DECISION TO CLOSE ENNISCORTHY RACE TRACK IS NONSENSE – BROWNE

The proposed closure of Enniscorthy dog track has been described as nonsense in light of the fact that the track is a viable business.

Fianna Fail TD James Browne is asking Bord na gCon reconsider the decision.

Enniscorthy is one of 4 tracks that been advised to close after the publication of a report by Indecon last week.

Deputy Browne called on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to meet with the owners of the track to discuss ways and means of staying open.

The Dail was told yesterday that the closure of the track will also impact racing in Waterford where up to 75% of competitors are from County Wexford.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email