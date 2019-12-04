THE LAW NEEDS TO WORK FOR ALL, NOT JUST THE FEW – MCVERRY

Gardai are wasting time by bringing trivial cases involving homeless people to court.

That’s the view of homeless campaigner Peter McVerry.

A letter written to the Irish Times from the leader of the Peter McVerry trust which works with homeless families was published yesterday highlighting the hypocrisy on show in Ireland.

In the letter, Fr McVerry pointed out that young homeless children will be brought to court for the theft of a €1 bottle of drink while a TD can claim full attendance allowances despite barely being in the Dail.

Speaking to South East Radio’s Morning Mix, Fr McVerry says he’s annoyed that not everyone is treated the same by the law.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email