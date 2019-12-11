WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL RATED 5TH BEST IN THE COUNTRY IN NEW STUDY

Wexford County Council has made huge improvements under three main headings over the past year.

That’s according to the latest National Integrity Index.

According to the report compiled by Transparency International, Wexford County Council has jumped from being second last in the country last year to 5th best this year.

The index is based on three criteria pertaining to the operation of county councils around the country.

They include Accountability, Transparency and Ethics.

In the overall score this year, Wexford County Council jumped 40 percentage points from 23% up to 63%.

The council scored 70% for Accountability 63% for Ethics and 58% for Transparency.

This is 5th best in the country and the same score as Kilkenny, Wicklow, Dublin City and Meath councils.

Trnsparency International carried out the detailed survey over the past six months with a number of assessments carried out under each category.

