WEXFORD TO GET A NEW 24/7 AMBULANCE SERVICE IN THE NEW YEAR

County Wexford is get to a 24/7 ambulance service.

The HSE has agreed to increase the number of ambulances and paramedics based in the county to allow for the provision of the enhanced service.

This move will see 7 ambulances available in the county during the day, with four available at night and six available at the weekend.

Five additional paramedics are to be based in Enniscorthy a move which has been welcomed by local Fianna Fail TD James Browne.

The 24/7 cover is expected to begin in January.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email