MAN KILLED IN HOOK HEAD SINKING NAMED LOCALLY WHILE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR SECOND MAN

The fisherman who was killed when his boat sank off the Wexford coast this morning has been named locally.

65 year old Joseph “Joe” Sinnott from Kilmore Quay died when his vessel got into to trouble last night.

The alarm was raised at around 10:30pm when the trawler got into difficulty south of Hook Head.

Lifeboats and the Rescue 117 helicopter were sent out and Mr Sinnott was recovered.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he later passed away.

The RNLI, Coast Guard, Navy and local fishing vessels are all involved in the search for a second man believed to be on the boat at the time.

The area the boat went down is a common fishing ground and the search is ongoing.

