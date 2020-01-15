15 CANDIDATES CONFIRMED FOR UPCOMING ELECTION IN WEXFORD

Nominations for the upcoming election in County Wexford have now closed.

Candidates had until 12pm today to formally submit their intentions to run for 1 of the 5 seats available.

A total of 15 have taken up the mantle with voting due to take place on Saturday Febraury 8th.

The following candidates have declared for the Wexford constituency in the General Election:

Paul Kehoe and Michael Darcy (Fine Gael)

James Browne, Malcolm Byrne, Michael Sheehan and Lisa McDonald (Fianna Fail)

Brendan Howlin (Labour)

Johnny Mythen (Sinn Fein)

Jim Codd (Aontu)

Paula Rosengrave (Green Party)

Verona Murphy (Independent)

Seanie O ‘Shea (Independents 4 Change)

Ger Carthy (Independent)

Deirdre Wadding (People Before Profit)

Bart Murphy (Independent)

