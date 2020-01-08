250,000 FUNDING BOOST FOR TRADE BRIDGE SCHEME WITH GEORGIA

A top Wexford initiative aimed at increasing trade links with America is to receive funding as part of a 40 million euro initiative aimed at 26 projects nationwide.

Trade Bridge is the culmination of efforts by Irish delegates to set up trading relationships with the people of Savannah in the state of Georgia.

Local Minister of State Paul Kehoe has announced that the scheme will receive 250,000 euro to help continue the initiative.

Trade Bridge has also seen educational links with the area set up including the opening of the Georgia Southern University’s Centre for Irish Research and Teaching in the county.

The links with the Southern state are deeply rooted as many people from the South East emigrated to the area in the 19th century.

