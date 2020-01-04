4 ARRESTED FOLLOWING THEFTS AND BURGLARIES IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Four men are still being questioned this morning after a series of house burglaries across County Wexford yesterday.

The four were arrested on the outskirts of Gorey and the driver was charged on suspicion of drink driving.

There are also being questioned in relation to a number of thefts from cars.

It’s believed the 4 men include two sets of fathers and sons with 2 men in their late 30s and the other two in their teens.

All the suspects are from Dublin and are being kept at Enniscorthy and Wexford Garda Stations.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email