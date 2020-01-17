CODD SELECTED TO RUN AS AONTU CANDIDATE IN GENERAL ELECTION

Aontu has selected a candidate to run in the Wexford constituency in the upcoming general election.

He is Wexford County Councillor Jim Codd who also ran for the party in the recent by election.

The Rosslare representative received over 2,100 first preference votes and was eliminated after the second count.

At a meeting in Taghmon last night he was again selected to represent the party lead by Meath West TD Peadar Toibin.

Mr Codd says Wexford as a rural county has been forgotten about by the government and he’s looking to provide a voice for the farmers and fishermen in the Dail.

