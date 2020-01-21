Air pollution levels were massively in excess of EU limits over the weekend in Enniscorthy and New Ross.

That’s according to the chairman of Wexford County Council and Fianna Fail general election candidate Michael Sheehan

In Enniscorthy it was a massive 57 times the EU limit at one point over the weekend

In New Ross on Sunday night the air pollution was nearly five times the EU limit

The figures were obtained from Wexford County Council’s Air Quality Monitoring Service and according to Michael Sheehan it made breathing for some people difficult

