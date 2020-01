The latest Mental Health Commission report has been branded as shameful by Fianna Fail spokesperson James Browne.

The report shows a 57% increase in the use of seclusion and restraint techniques over the past ten years.

In 2008, there were 4,765 cases reported to the commission while this number reached 7,499 cases last year.

The Enniscorthy TD claims these methods are a violation of a patients rights and provide no health benefits to them.

