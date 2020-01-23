BARNARDOS HITS OUT AT TUSLA SENDING KIDS ABROAD FOR SPECIALISED CARE

A children’s charity is expressing concern about the number of young people being sent abroad for specialised care placements.

New figures show 20 children are being looked after in the UK and one kid is in Spain – at a total cost of more than €183,000 a month.

Tusla says sometimes it’s necessary to send children to other countries because the level of care they need isn’t available in Ireland.

But Suzanne Connolly, the chief executive of Barnardos, says their needs should be met in Ireland.

