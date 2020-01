The body of missing fisherman Willie Whelan from Saltmills has been located

It was found in his boat the Alize that sank over two weeks ago off Hook Head

The body was discovered around 11.30 today by members of Hook Sub Aqua club

His family is appealing for privacy at this time

Joe Sinnott from Kilmore also perished in the tragedy which took place on the night of Saturday January 4th

