The Canadian government says there is much to discuss over Harry and Meghan’s plans to move to the country.

Questions have been raised over the costs of the couple’s security during their time in North America – and who’ll pick-up the bill.

There was a family summit at Sandringham yesterday, with senior royals starting work on a proposal.

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has told Global News his officials haven’t been involved yet

