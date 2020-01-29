CARNEW ROAD IN GOREY LOCKED DOWN FOLLOWING SHOTS FIRED THIS MORNING

Shots have been fired at a Garda Patrol car in the Craanford Road in Gorey this morning

Gardai were alerted after a man was seeing acting suspiciously and Gardai pursued a Silver coloured car

Shots were fired from the car at the garda patrol but no one was injured and the car was subsequently found burnt out.

Gardai have launched a public appeal for information about two men seen in a dark or black Skoda Fabia or similar model. You’re asked not to approach the vehicle or the men.

The road between the Monument in Gorey and the P and H Doyle garage is now closed as gardai carry out a sweep of the road and verges for more evidence on the incident.

