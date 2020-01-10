DEREK MCGRATH TO TAKE OVER FAYTHE HARRIERS FOR UPCOMING SEASON

It’s been confirmed that former Waterford hurling boss Derek McGrath will take over the Faythe Harriers senior hurlers.

The news had been hinted at earlier in the week before he was officially ratified last night.

The Deise man lead his home county to an All Ireland final in 2017 as well as winning the National League 5 years ago.

He’s the second high profile intercounty manager to join the race for the Pettits Supervalu Senior crown in the county in recent months with former Cork and Wexford boss John Meyler taking over reigning champions St Martins.

