DROGHEDA RESIDENTS TO RALLY AGAINST ONGOING GANG VIOLENCE

The people of Drogheda are to rally against the ongoing gangland feud in the town, following the murder of Keane Mulready Woods.

Partial remains belonging to the 17 year old were found in Coolock in Dublin on Monday.

The Taoiseach and Justice Minister are to be briefed by investigating Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station this morning.

Gardaí are expecting the results of a second set of remains found in a burnt out car in Ballybough in Dublin on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall says residents are set to rally on Saturday week.

