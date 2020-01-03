DYSFUNCTIONAL SYSTEM MEANS COURTS SERVICE SHOULD REMAIN COLLECTING FINES – FLEMING

The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee says the Courts Service has a “hard neck” for suggesting it shouldn’t be responsible for collecting fines.

It’s after the service made a number of suggestions to overhaul the fines system, including abolishing parking fines in favour of clamping.

Drivers with unpaid fines for motoring offences would also be unable to tax or sell their vehicle before clearing the debt.

PAC Chair Seán Fleming believes the Courts Service should remain responsible for collecting fines.

