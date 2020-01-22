€22 MILLION IN PENSIONS TO BE SHARED BETWEEN 17 RETIRING TDS

The 17 TDs who are retiring from the current Dail will share in a pension pot of €22 million.

Enda Kenny, Finian McGrath and Gerry Adams are some of the high profile names stepping aside.

Gerry Adams will receive an annual pension of over €21 thousand while Finian McGrath will receive €42 thousand.

Financial analyst Karl Deeter compiled the figures for the Irish Independent.

He says the former Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s pension is valued at €3.2 million.

That’s made up of funds accumulated through ministerial, TD and Taoiseach pensions as well as a lump sum.

