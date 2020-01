Sinn Fein election candidate in Enniscorthy, Johnny Mythen says people are crying out for jobs in the locality.

The former Councillor lost his seat in the last local elections after just missing out on a Dail seat in 2016 by 52 votes.

Mr Mythen says the issues that are affecting the rest of the region are no different to Enniscorthy, but the lack of jobs are of particular concern.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email