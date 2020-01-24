ENNISCORTHY TO RECEIVE AN ARMED SUPPORT UNITED NEXT YEAR

A permanent Armed Support Unit for the Gardai is to be set up in Enniscorthy from the middle of next year.
The news emerged following a memo from the Garda Commissioner to all members after the Garda Representative Association claimed a lack of resources when armed backup is required
The commissioner outlined that there are armed support units now in every Garda region and they are the first responders in a dangerous situation before the Emergency Response Unit is called in.
Along with Enniscorthy an Armed Support Unit is also going to be set up in Cavan next year.
