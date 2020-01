A second Chinese city is being put into lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the corona virus.

Public transport systems will be shut down in the city of Huanggang from tonight.

The number of people killed by the virus in China has risen to 25 – and more than 600 are infected.

Huanggang has a population of over seven million people, and is 40 miles from Wuhan which is the centre of the outbreak.

