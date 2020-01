The Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin is canvassing in Wexford today for the general election.

He will be joined by candidate Lisa McDonald on the doorsteps in Wexford Town and will canvass with Michael Sheehan in New Ross later this evening.

With an unprecedented four candidates standing for the party in the constituency Micheal Martin will be back on the canvass here again before the vote.

The partys other two candidates are sittings TD’s James Brown and Malcolm Byrne.

