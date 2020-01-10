FORMER FOOTBALLERS MAKE THE JUMP TO THE HURLERS FOR PRESEASON

It’s been reported that former Wexford senior footballers Kevin O’Grady and Michael Furlong will join the senior hurling panel for preseason.

Former captain of the footballers Furlong left the panel after a disagreement with manager Paul Galvin while O’Grady is said to have left in solidarity.

It’s believed both men may be on the squad for the upcoming Walsh Cup semi final with Kilkenny on Sunday.

Our commentary team will bring you all the action when the ball throws in at 2pm in Callan.

