GARDAI INVESTIGATING VANDALISM REPORTS ON VINEGAR HILL

The level of vandalism perpetrated on Vinegar Hill last weekend has been described as the worst form of anti social behavior.

It’s believed a number of quadbikes were used to rip up the ground near the historic monument.

Fianna Fail TD James Browne is calling on measures to be put in place to ensure such destruction to Enniscorthy’s heritage never happens again.

Gardai and the Enniscorthy Municipal District are investigating the issue and will look to ensure that barriers will be erected to keep troublemakers away from the area.

