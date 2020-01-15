GER CARTHY DECLARES HIS INTENTION TO RUN FOR GENERAL ELECTION

Independent County Councillor in South Wexford Ger Carthy has declared in intention to run in the up-coming election on February 8th.

Councillor Carthy ran for election in 2016 and got 4,000 first preference votes.

He is a paramedic with the National Ambulance Service and says he is well placed to represent the people of South Wexford.

Councillor Carthy says health is among his top priorities as well as the future of Rosslare Europort.

He also believes independent candidates are gaining more recognition in Irish politics.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email