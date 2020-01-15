HOWLIN RULES OUT POSSIBLE COALITION WITH SINN FEIN IN NEXT DAIL

The Labour Party leader says he will not consider any coalition options that include Sinn Féin.

Brendan Howlin says he believes the IRA still has influence over the Sinn Féin leadership.

He says while he believes in many of the party’s objectives – he thinks the IRA still has too much sway over Sinn Fein policy.

The Wexford TD has announced his intention to run in the upcoming election and try to hold onto the seat he has held since 1987.

His parliamentary assistant George Lawlor came second in the recent Wexford By-election with over 8,000 first preference votes.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email