IDA DEFENDS ITSELF AGAINST ALLEGATIONS OF ANTI RURAL BIAS

The IDA has strongly defended its record of regional development and job creation.

It comes on the back of criticism that the IDA has an anti rural bias in relation to site visits.

Latest stats suggest that Wexford has only had seven site visits along with Wicklow, Monaghan and Longford.

Brendan McDonald is regional Manager with the IDA and spoke with Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix.

He strongly denies any suggestion of rural bias and says population doesn’t form part of the criteria for determining the number of site visits to any region.

