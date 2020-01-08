IFA HIT OUT AGAINST EDEN ANIMAL SANCTUARY OVER FUNDING ISSUES

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association is calling on Eden Animal Sanctuary to publish where its money comes from.

Joe Healy is questioning how a multi-million euro advertising campaign can be run from an “obscure animal sanctuary” in Ireland.

Eden Animal Sanctuary funds ads in Ireland and the UK as part of the Go Vegan World campaign, but does not have charitable status.

The IFA says the latest unaudited accounts of the company show an income of almost €3 million, and the secrecy must stop.

