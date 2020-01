A major money laundering operation used by Irish crime gangs has been broken up by the PSNI.

Detectives estimate around 215 million pounds – or 250 million euro – has been laundered over an eight year period since 2011.

Six men and a woman were arrested and 15 premises in Northern Ireland were searched over the past two days in connection with the investigation.

The complex investigation involved the Garda Economic Crime Bureau and the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email