MYTHEN AND WADDING JOIN GROWING LIST OF WEXFORD ELECTION CANDIDATES

Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen and Deirdre Wadding of People Before Profit have joined the race for one of the 5 seats in the Wexford constituency for General Election 2020.

The Enniscorthy man is no stranger to elections having just been pipped to the post by current junior Minister Paul Kehoe in the 2016 General Election, missing out by just 52 votes.

He then lost his Wexford County Council seat in the 2019 local elections being eliminated on the 5th count, having topped the poll in the Enniscorthy District in 2014.

The party were happy with his strong showing in the Wexford By-election last November securing 4,125 first preference votes.

Former councillor for Wexford Wadding was elected to the council for the People Before Profit group in the 2014 local elections before stepping away from the job in 2017 just due mental health concerns.

She also ran in the 2016 general election securing over 1,400 first preference votes for the AAA-PBP grouping before being eliminated on the 6th count.

It now brings the number of confirmed candidates for the Wexford constituency to 12.

