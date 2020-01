Drivers booked in for an NCT will have to return for further testing due to a problem with some of the equipment.

The part of the test that requires the vehicle to be elevated has been suspended due to concerns over cracks in the lifts.

Drivers won’t be provided with a full NCT certificate until an audit of the lifts is complete which could take weeks.

Motoring journalist Geraldine Herbert says it will cause a major backlog.

