NEW 1,500 SEATER MINI ARENA FOR GOREY WILL BE A GAMECHANGER – D’ARCY

A new 1,500 seater stadium is set to be developed in Gorey in the near future.

It’s part of the Market House Project which has finally secured funding after 6 years in the pipeline.

The plans will see the old Market House redeveloped as a theatre and music venue with construction expected to start this Spring.

It’s hoped the new arena will be open to the public by next March with local builders Thomas and Patrick Redmond teaming up with Dublin property developer Harry Crosbie.

When it opens it will be one of the largest seated venues of it’s kind outside of Dublin.

The move has been welcomed by local TD Michael Darcy who says the new Market House will be a “gamechanger” for the Wexford and the South East.

