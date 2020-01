The cost of the Children’s Hospital could now exceed €2 billion.

That’s the view of a Public Procurement expert, after it emerged documents show a contingency fund is now insufficient to deal the ‘with exceptional level of claims” for additional costs by contractors.

It’s believed that an extra 15 million euro may be needed just for the claims.

Public Procurement Expert Paul Davis says the new facility could be one of the most expensive ever built.

