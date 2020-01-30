NEW ROSS BYPASS TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC NOW

The New Ross bypass will open to traffic today now.

The organisers are happy to open the new road and bridge to the public as all safety checks have been completed.

The iconic Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge forms part of the 15 kilometre bypass.

The bypass will be part the N25 Cork To Rosslare route.

It will meet up with a new section of the N30 at the Ballymacar Roundabout which will reduce travel times to Enniscorthy and the M11 motorway.

Many dignitaries attended the opening of the large scale infrastructure project yesterday including Rose Katherine Kennedy Townsend, the great granddaughter of it’s namesake Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy.

It’s the second major construction project in the county to open following the Enniscorthy bypass in August

