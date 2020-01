There is widespread welcome for the ferry service from Rosslare announced this morning.

Brittany Ferries is to operate a twice weekly sailing to Bilbao in Nothern Spain beginning on February 28th.

There is also to be an additional service from Rosslare to Roscoff in France from March to October.

Glen Carr, the General manager of Rosslare Europort says this will all bring increased business to the port and the region.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email