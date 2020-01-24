NO WORLD WIDE EMERGENCY YET BUT 26 PEOPLE NOW DEAD FROM CORONAVIRUS

The UK government’s emergency committee, COBRA, is meeting to discuss the coronovirus outbreak.

26 people have died and hundreds have been infected, with China placing four more cities on a transport ban to try to contain the deadly virus.

Test results carried out on a man in Belfast who presented with symptoms are expected later.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre claims the risk of coronavirus coming here is “moderate to low”, while Dublin Airport says it’s not currently implementing any new measures.

Christian Lindmeier from the World Health Organisation says it’s not being declared a world-wide emergency yet.

