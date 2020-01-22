OVER 230 BOATS ARE REMOVING PLASTIC FROM THE COAST OF IRELAND TODAY

More than 230 fishing boats are now involved in voluntarily removing plastic from off the coast of Ireland.

They’ve hauled up more than 420 tonnes of marine litter over the last 5 years as part of an initiative by Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Ireland’s seafood development agency.

Terry Kelly helps collect up the rubbish at Howth Harbour, which is then sorted and recycled where possible.

He says the more plastic that is removed from the sea, the better it is for the population of the country.

