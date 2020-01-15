OVER 50 TRACTORS FROM WEXFORD EXPECTED TO JOIN 2 DAY FARMERS PROTEST

Hundreds of farmers from across the South East are expected to join with colleagues from around the country on a drive into Dublin city centre this afternoon as part of a farming protest.

It’s a two-day demonstration, as part of their ongoing campaign over beef prices, carbon tax and other issues.

Gardaí are warning of major traffic disruption and some road closures.

Its expected up to 500 tractors will be involved in the demonstration including over 50 from Wexford.

Pat O’Toole from the Farmers Journal says the numbers will depend on the work load on the farm over the next few days, particularly with calving.

