OVER 650 CONCERNED PUBLIC MEMBERS ATTEND GREYHOUND MEETING LAST NIGHT

There was a huge attendance in Enniscorthy last night at a meeting to discuss the proposed closure of Enniscorthy Greyhound Track

The matter is set to become a general election issue in County Wexford.

It’s believed over 650 people involved in the dog racing industry and beyond attended last night to voice their concerns over the closure.

A number of general election candidates were also present at the gathering.

The government has reaffirmed their commitment to the greyhound industry which receives €16 million in funding every year.

The Irish Greyhound Board have come under pressure to act as Enniscorthy remains a profit making track with many employees involved in the day to day running.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email