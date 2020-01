Politicians from across the political divide have come together to show their support in tackling racism.

The Anti-Racism Election Protocol which has been in use since 2001 has been signed outside Leinster House this morning.

It aims to keep the General Election campaign free from language that misinforms voters and the political debate.

Director of the Irish Network Against Racism, Shane O’Curry says candidates need to be aware of their actions.

