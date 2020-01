The Taoiseach says we shouldn’t read too much into one poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes poll from the Sunday Times had Fine Gael down 7 points to 20 percent, 12 behind Fianna Fail and just one ahead of Sinn Fein.

It was taken in the days leading up to the dissolution of the Dail – around the time of the trolley crisis and the RIC controversy.

