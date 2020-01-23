RECOVERY OPERATION CONTINUES FOR THE BODY OF WILLIE WHELAN

Efforts to retrieve the body of fisherman Willie Wheelan have resumed this morning after the boat he was on went missing off Hook Head.

The remains of the 41 year old fisherman were found in the vessel just before midday yesterday by members of Hook Sub Aqua club.

Another man 65-year-old Joe Sinnott was recovered from the water hours after a search and rescue operation began.

He was rushed to hospital, but later died

The Alize, which is owned by a family from South Wexford and is registered as operating out of Duncannon, had been out fishing for scallops for 36 hours and was due to return at 11pm on Saturday January 4th but failed to do so.

Its understood Garda Naval divers will be involved in the operation which could be hampered by poor visibility.

