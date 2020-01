An appeal is going out this morning for volunteers in the search for missing fisherman Willie Whelan.

The search is concentrating on the South Wexford coast from Cullenstown to Carne.

Low tide is from 8.30 and volunteers are encouraged to search the coastline.

He has been missing since his boat went down off of Hook Head on Saturday night.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of fellow fisherman Joe Sinnott who was killed in the incident.

