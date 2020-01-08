RIC COMMEMORATIONS DEFERRED AS GOVERNMENT ROW BACK ON

The Justice Minister says deferring the controversial RIC commemorative event was the right thing to do.

Charlie Flanagan yesterday announced the event, planned for Dublin Castle later this month, was being deferred.

It followed controversy in recent days, with a number of politicians pulling out due to the RIC’s associations with the ‘Black and Tans’ during the War of Independence.

Charlie Flanagan says he hopes agreement can be reached with all interested parties so a future commemoration goes ahead.

Minister Flanagan says the event would have been too divisive.

