ROSSLARE SECURES MAJOR NEW FERRY SERVICE AS BREXIT LOOMS

Rosslare is to get a new continental ferry service

Brittany Ferries is changing its Ireland/Spain freight route from Cork to Santander to Rosslare to Bilbao.

Bilbao is an industrial port city in Northern Spain.

The company says the move is in response to demand from Irish and continental hauliers who want better road connections and reduced driving distances.

The new route will start on February 28th.

Customers booked on affected sailings will be given the option to transfer their booking and an allowance to cover additional transfers, or a full refund.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email