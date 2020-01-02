SAFEZONES NEEDED TO PROTECT WOMAN SEEKING TERMINATIONS – NOONE

There are calls for the Health Minister to introduce safezones around buildings where abortions are being carried out to protect women.

A demonstration took place outside the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street in Dublin yesterday – which marked one year since termination services were made available in this country.

There hasn’t been legislation brought in, with many calling the demonstrations intimidating.

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone believes the protesters don’t understand the difficulties people go through in their lives.

She says those seeking the procedure are often in a vulnerable state and can need an abortion for any number of reasons, medical or otherwise.

