SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 11TH JANUARY

On the Saturday edition of the South East Radio Sports Hour, we brought you all the excitement and celebrations as Rathgarogue Cushistown won their All Ireland Semi final in junior football.
They now stand just 1 game away from being crowned All Ireland champions after their 1 point win, 1-7 to 1-6 over Blackhill of Monaghan.
James Bolger’s men take on Na Gaeil of Kerry in the decider which will get underway at half 3 on Saturday January 25th in Croke Park. The game will be broadcast live on South East Radio.
We heard from some of the men involved in that big win on Saturday including goalkeeper Nicky Sinnott, Danny Martin Cahill in midfield during the game as well as full forward Robert Murphy.
James Bolger and Barry Murphy:
