SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 18TH JANUARY

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour, we celebrated Wexford winning the Walsh Cup in 2020 after scoring 1-1 in added time to turn the tide and get some revenge on Galway.

After the game, Liam Spratt spoke to the successful manager and captain Davy Fitzgerald and Jack O’Connor as they looked ahead to the start of the League against Laois next weekend.

You can also listen back to that dramatic last 2 minutes of the game that we brought you with our commentary team.

Also on the Sports Hour, we spoke to Courtown Hibs Vice Chairman Patrick Fortune ahead of his side’s LFA Junior Cup game with Blackrock.

Marguerite Gore of Wexford Handball took a look at the year ahead for the sport with Aidan Delaney as well.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour from 6-7 every Saturday and Sunday on South East Radio with Aidan Delaney.

Last 2 Minutes of the Game

Davy Fitzgerald post Walsh Cup win:

Jack O’Connor after Galway:

Patrick Fortune Courtown Hibs:

Marguerite Gore Wexford Handball:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email