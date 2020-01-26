SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 25TH JANUARY

On Saturday’s edition of the South East Radio Sports Hour, we brought you reaction from the brave Rathgarogue Cushinstown men as they were outclassed in the All Ireland Junior Football Club Final.

Na Gaeil of Kerry just showed their supreme quality as they were crowned champions after a 3-20 to 1-5 win.

However, there were no excuses from the Wexford men as they celebrated what was a brilliant year and a fantastic journey for the whole community.

James Bolger has been an outstanding ambassador for the joy that gaelic games can bring and he explained the pride he feels for his boys when speaking to Liam and Gerry after the game.

The lads also caught up with man of the match Ian McCarthy who recorded a hattrick in Croke Park which isn’t easily done. He’ll be one to watch.

Also on the show, Lee Chin and Declan Hore told Liam about the new Wexford jersey which was launched at Hores Stores in Wexford town this week.

We also heard from Nicky Finn from the Bunclody soccer club who are looking to avoid relegation from the Premier Division this year but first get past a tough Oylegate United side in the Creane and Creane Wexford Cup on Sunday.

James Bolger:

Ian McCarthy Na Gaeil:

Jersey Launch with Lee Chin and Declan Hore:

Nicky Finn of Bunclody AFC:

